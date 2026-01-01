Shreeja Puri Senior Business Consultant

Shreeja Puri is a Senior Offering Manager at IBM Consulting, specializing in Business Operations Transformation. With over two decades of global experience across India, the UAE, the UK, and Sri Lanka, she partners with senior leadership to drive large-scale transformation programs, optimize operating models, and deliver measurable business outcomes for global clients.

At IBM, Shreeja plays a pivotal role in shaping market-facing strategies, developing high-impact client stories, and driving growth across Finance Operations offerings. She has been instrumental in award-winning submissions, contributing to IBM’s recognition as the SSON Europe Service Provider of the Year (2025 & 2026) and accolades at the American Business Awards, reinforcing the organization’s leadership in Business Operations excellence.

Beyond her core role, Shreeja is a passionate advocate for diversity, inclusion, and social impact. As an IBM Ambassador and CSR lead, she has spearheaded initiatives contributing over 4,000 hours of volunteering, with a focus on sustainability, education, and community empowerment.

Known for her structured approach, strong stakeholder alignment, and ability to translate strategy into execution, Shreeja is committed to driving sustainable impact while fostering inclusive, future-ready organizations.