Sheri Hinish is known to colleagues and clients as the “Supply Chain Queen.” Her purpose is simply to make a meaningful impact for the clients, colleagues, partners, and communities she serves. She helps customers design and build supply chains of the future that empower the human experience, strategically champion stewardship, and create change that is impactful, equitable, viable, and profitable. In her current role, she is a senior leader supporting IBM's Global Supply Chain Transformation teams with focus in Sustainable Supply Chain, Omni-Channel, and innovation. Recognized as a 2021, 2020 & 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Pro to Know," the "People's Choice 2020 Global Woman in Supply Chain Leader,” Corporate Vision Excellence award recipient for “2020’s Most Influential Leader in Supply Chain & Technology,” a 2021 Top 100 Women in Supply Chain by Supply Chain Digital, and a trusted partner, Sheri is a leading advocate for sustainable supply chains and 'supply chain with purpose' across social media and professional networks.