Sharvari Anant Rao Senior Product Marketer, IBM

With over two decades of professional IT expertise encompassing areas such as Solutions Marketing, Product Marketing, Account Based Marketing, Marketing Analytics, Business Analytics, and Web Development, my background includes more than 13 years dedicated to Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Management Marketing. As a Computer Engineering Graduate with a genuine passion for technology, my experience in both Mainframe and Cloud solutions has cultivated a keen interest in Technical Marketing.