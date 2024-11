Shai Joshi Shai Joshi

Shai Joshi is currently Managing Partner, Global Cloud Application Services, IBM Services. He is responsible for the global application development and maintenance portfolio which includes advise on cloud, move to cloud, build on cloud and manage on cloud services. In this capacity, Shai is responsible for all aspects of the business, including strategy, offerings, talent, sales and execution globally; comprising more than 80,000 practitioners globally.