Sencan Sengul Distinguished Engineer and CTO in Financial Services

Sencan is a technology executive who works closely with CIOs and CTOs and advises client risk and technology boards for core systems modernization and digital transformations. She has collaborated with leading financial services organizations in banking and financial markets to shape modernization roadmaps and led teams for their successful delivery. With over 30 years of experience in IT and services, she has supported clients across the UK&I, US, Europe, and Turkey, bridging business and technology.