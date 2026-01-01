Scott Harper Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dialexa, an IBM Company

Scott Harper is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dialexa, a technology consulting firm founded on the belief that every industry would be won with technology. Dialexa works with category winning companies to deliver exceptional client experiences, new digital products, and proprietary technology that delivers competitive advantage. Clients include world-class brands such as Boston Consulting Group, Toyota, Topgolf, Unisys, Genentech, and Audi.

Under Scott’s leadership, Dialexa has received numerous awards such as: Inc Magazine’s Best Workplaces, Dallas Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, and Entrepreneur.com as one of the top entrepreneurial companies in America for several years in a row. Additionally, Dialexa has been recognized by Forrester many times for such accolades as being ranked as a leading Digital Experience Service Provider.

Scott has also personally received many honors and awards including the Ernst & Young EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® award, D CEO Dallas 500 award, and the Dallas Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award.

Along with running Dialexa, Scott is a founder and former Chairman of Vinli, a founder and board member of Rosy Wellness, and was a founder and board member of Robin Technologies – all companies born out of Dialexa’s incubator, Dialexa Labs. He also serves on the board of the Lone Star Chapter of PO as membership chair, is an Operating Partner with Alturus Capital, and serves on the SMU Computer Science Department Advisory Board.

Scott has a BS in Mechanical Engineering with a Biomedical Specialization from Southern Methodist University. He resides in Dallas with his wife, Lyndsey, and their three children, Scarlett, Camille, and Clifton.