Saurav Banerjee Associate Partner - Industry Operations

Saurav brings over 26 years of Banking Operations experience at Bank of America, WNS, Genpact, NatWest Group, and, most recently, Cognizant Technology. He brings deep domain expertise in banking operations, with particular strengths in Lending and KYC/AML. Throughout his career, Saurav has led banking operations transformations, driving operational simplification, strengthening regulatory compliance, improving productivity, and achieving sustained cost efficiencies, enabled by AI- and automation-powered industry-specific solutions.

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