Sarwar Raza Vice President, Hybrid Integration & Runtimes, IBM

Sarwar Raza is a technology executive with deep expertise in cloud platforms, hybrid integration, enterprise software, and developer ecosystems. He currently serves as VicePresident at IBM, where he leads the Hybrid Integration and Runtimes/Application Services businesses across IBM and Red Hat. In this role, he oversees a multi-billion-dollar P&L and a global organization of more than 2,000 professionals, responsible for delivering enterprise software and SaaS platforms including hybrid iPaaS, API management, automation technologies, and widely adopted open-source Java runtimes.

Prior to IBM, Sarwar held multiple senior leadership roles at Red Hat, including Vice President and General Manager for Cloud, Application, and Developer Services. In that role, he led strategic product portfolios spanning cloud runtimes, application services, developer tools, secure software supply chain technologies, and multi-cloud OpenShift offerings across AWS and Azure.

Earlier in his career, Sarwar held executive leadership roles including Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Totogi, product leadership positions at Amazon Web Services, and nearly a decade at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he helped shape strategy for software-defined infrastructure and cloud management platforms.

Sarwar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Computer Science from Clark University and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Over the course of his career, he has led innovation across cloud infrastructure, developer platforms, enterprise software, and open-source ecosystems, earning recognition as a transformational leader in the technology industry.