Sarika Rawat Enterprise Architect

Sarika Rawat is an Enterprise Architect with over 15 years of experience at IBM Consulting, specializing in enterprise integration, legacy migration and modernization, cloud strategy, and application portfolio assessment. She holds an M.Tech in Computer Science from CDAC, Noida, and brings deep expertise in designing scalable, secure, and future-ready enterprise solutions.

At IBM Consulting, Sarika has led large-scale modernization programs and cloud assessments, enabling clients to accelerate digital transformation while ensuring alignment with business objectives. Her work spans solution design, architecture governance, and strategic advisory to CXOs and client architects.

She is a Google Cloud Certified Professional Architect and TOGAF Certified, combining strong technical depth with enterprise-level strategic insight. Passionate about innovation, Sarika focuses on solving complex architectural challenges and delivering measurable client value.