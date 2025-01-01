Sarah Pixley Identity and Access Technical Specialist

Sarah is an Identity and Access Management Technical Specialist at IBM, focused on helping organizations adapt to a rapidly evolving identity landscape. As IAM shifts beyond traditional MFA, she works with agencies exploring passwordless authentication, passkeys, decentralized identity, and context-aware access. It’s no longer just about logging in—it’s about securing digital trust across hybrid environments, managing risk in real time, and preparing for a future where identity is the new perimeter.