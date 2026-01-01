Sarah Fiihr Director, IBM Cloud Go to Market Product Management and Revenue Operations

Sarah serves as Director of Go to Market Product Management for IBM Cloud, leading efforts to solve clients' most complex problems with innovative, market-ready solutions that are delivered across a diverse set of routes to market.

With deep expertise in technology and business process transformation, Sarah has held leadership roles across Global Sales, Product Management, Training and Enablement, and Technical Advocacy, consistently driving growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage. Throughout her career, Sarah has been recognized for bridging complex technical landscapes with practical business outcomes, fostering collaboration across cross-functional teams, and enabling long-term value creation.

Based in Dallas, Sarah is passionate about travel, culinary exploration, community engagement, and spending meaningful time with family and friends.