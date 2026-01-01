Sanjib Roy Senior Partner, Global Offering & Practice Leader - Custom AMS, IBM

Sanjib Roy is a Senior Partner and the global lead for the Custom Application Management Services (AMS) offering at IBM Consulting. He brings an extremely rich expertise in Custom AMS and AI-driven management solutions. He is also an expert as cloud application migration, modernization, and hybrid multicloud strategies that leverage AI technologies. With over two decades of experience at IBM, Roy has driven AI-integrated application management, global delivery enablement, and practice building across Asia, Europe, and North America. His strengths include fusing AI, analytics, and cloud for optimized business outcomes and efficient application lifecycle management.