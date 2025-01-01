Sanjay Bhasin is Principal Product Manager for IBM Maximo Renewables. He joined IBM in April 2025 as part of an acquisition of Prescinto, where he worked as co-founder and Chief Product Officer. Prescinto was acquired by IBM Corp in October 2024. Sanjay is an expert in ML/AI technologies and their application to create a competitive advantage for companies. IBM Maximo Renewables is an AI-powered clean energy SaaS platform that applies data science and AI models to identify actions to improve generation in renewable energy (solar, wind, energy storage) plants.