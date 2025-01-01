Sanjay Bhasin Principal Product Manager, IBM Maximo Renewables

Sanjay Bhasin is Principal Product Manager for IBM Maximo Renewables. He joined IBM in April 2025 as part of an acquisition of Prescinto, where he worked as co-founder and Chief Product Officer. Prescinto was acquired by IBM Corp in October 2024. Sanjay is an expert in ML/AI technologies and their application to create a competitive advantage for companies. IBM Maximo Renewables is an AI-powered clean energy SaaS platform that applies data science and AI models to identify actions to improve generation in renewable energy (solar, wind, energy storage) plants.