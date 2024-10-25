Sandipan Sarkar Distinguished Engineer, IBM Consulting

Chasing his passion to solve intriguing business problems, Dr. Sandipan Sarkar has dived repeatedly into territories of uncharted markets (e.g. Kazakhstan, Korea) and realms of cutting edge technology (e.g. Data & AI, Hybrid Cloud). In this process, he has firmly established himself as a globally respected technical. By successfully delivering innovative solutions and intellectual capital, Sandipan has generated significant value for his clients. As a strong advocate of data centricity, Sandipan brought in thought leadership, innovative assets, and repeatable solutions to march his client enterprises in this journey. In this process, he evangelized and personally applied this mass of knowledge and assets to win and deliver multimillion dollar deals and engagements successfully. Based on the substrate of strong data foundation, he helped his clients to implement innovative use cases using exponential technologies like AI, IoT, and Blockchain over hybrid cloud platform.