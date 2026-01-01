Sandhya Ramaprasad Security Consultant

Hi, I’m Sandhya Ramaprasad, a cybersecurity professional based in Bangalore, India. I’m passionate about understanding how security intersects with technology, people, and processes, and I enjoy breaking down complex cybersecurity concepts into practical insights that are easy to understand and apply.

Through this blog, I share thoughts on cybersecurity trends, risk management, secure practices, and lessons learned from real-world experiences in the field. My goal is to help professionals, enthusiasts, and learners build a stronger security mindset in an increasingly connected digital world.

You can explore more about my professional background, experience, and interests on my LinkedIn profile