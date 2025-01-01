Sandeep Gopisetty Director & Distinguished Engineer

Sandeep Gopisetty is a technology executive with over three decades of leadership at IBM, specializing in AI governance, hybrid cloud solutions, and enterprise storage. As Director at IBM Almaden Research Center, he spearheaded the Data and Model Factory platform, revolutionizing AI lifecycle management and governance for enterprise scalability. Sandeep’s innovations include the Enterprise Innovation Accelerator, advanced handwriting recognition for government and postal applications, and the Tivoli Storage Productivity Center, driving billions in revenue for IBM. Recognized as a visionary leader by Gartner and NIST, he has earned multiple awards, including Best of IBM and accolades for storage optimization and AI advancements. Leading global teams, Sandeep continues to shape the future of AI and enterprise technology with strategic vision and technical expertise.