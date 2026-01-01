Sampath Dechu Product Management - Growth & Strategy, STSM

Sampath is an AI-focused Product Manager who brings high-quality products to market by shaping strategy, defining roadmaps, and leading cross-functional execution across engineering, design, sales, and services. With deep expertise in market and competitive analysis, pricing, and ecosystem/channel strategy, Sampath drives end-to-end product lifecycle outcomes from inception through growth and maturity. As a Senior Technical Staff Member (STSM), Sampath is also recognized for technical leadership and sustained innovation—advising senior stakeholders, advancing leading-edge technologies, and contributing beyond the core role through community leadership, customer engagement, and mentorship.