Samantha O'Neill STO, Senior Product Manager, IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities

As a Senior Product Manager and STO at IBM, I lead product strategy and roadmap execution for Maximo Real Estate and Facilities, working in close partnership with customers to understand their most complex real estate portfolio challenges. By collaborating deeply with stakeholders, I help turn real‑world business problems into practical, scalable solutions that deliver measurable outcomes.

With 14 years at IBM, I bring a proven track record of delivering enterprise‑scale products powered by IoT, data analytics, and emerging technologies. I’ve led customer‑driven initiatives across energy management, space optimization, and workplace experience solutions, always focusing on translating customer needs into solutions that improve decision‑making, efficiency, and portfolio performance.

I hold a Master’s degree in applied science and data analytics and am known for a collaborative, outcome‑focused leadership style. I enjoy working across product, engineering, and design teams, and alongside our customers, to deliver market‑leading innovation that makes a tangible impact across the real estate and facilities industry.