Ryan Kasper Associate partner

With over 12 years of experience as a Solution Architect, I specialize in helping Utility companies transform their operations and customer experiences through Salesforce-based solutions. My expertise includes Field Service, Power Delivery, and storm response logistics, highlighted by leading the award-winning Stormforce implementation at Florida Power and Light. I am passionate about delivering results-driven solutions that address the unique challenges of the Utility industry and create lasting business value.