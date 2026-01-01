Ryan Anschutz North America Leader for IBM X-Force Incident Response

Ryan Anschutz is a cybersecurity leader with 18+ years of experience spanning cybersecurity, law enforcement and intelligence. As North America Leader for IBM X-Force Incident Response, he leads collaborative teams that respond to high-stakes cyber incidents for Fortune 500 companies and strengthen resilience through proactive and threat intelligence-driven strategies. A former detective recognized internationally for his investigations, Ryan holds a Master’s in Cybersecurity and mentors the next generation of security professionals.