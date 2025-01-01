Roopali Anand Thapar Associate Partner, Global PM&T Estimation and Data Governance Leader, IBM

Roopali Thapar is an Associate Partner and the global lead for Estimation and Data Governance at IBM. She specializes in financial data analysis using IBM SPSS and IBM Watson Analytics, focusing on performance improvement and estimation techniques. With over 21 years of IT consulting experience, she leads the Estimation Capability within IBM and has extensive expertise in function point (FP) implementations, conducting workshops, and co-authoring whitepapers on software metrics and productivity measurement. She also serves as a President on the Board of the International Function Point Users Group (IFPUG), contributing to benchmarking and process optimization efforts globally.