Roger Sanders Principal, Learning Content Development, Data, AI and Storage specialist, IBM

Roger E. Sanders is a Principal, Learning Content Development – Data, AI, and Storage specialist at IBM. He is the author of 26 books on relational database technology (25 on Db2; one on ODBC), a book on technical writing, and the illustrator of 3 books on Artificial Intelligence, Data Fabric, and Data Lakehouse technology. He also authored the “Distributed DBA” column in IBM Data Magazine (formerly DB2 Magazine) for 10 years and has written articles for publications like Certification Magazine, IDUG Solutions Journal, and Database Trends and Applications. Roger has also authored DB2-related tutorials and articles for IBM's developerWorks website, presented at a variety of International Db2 User’s Group (IDUG) conferences and regional DB2 User’s Group meetings, taught numerous courses on Db2 Fundamentals and Db2 Database Administration, and participated in the development of 25 Db2 certification exams. Recently, he has developed and taught courses on IBM Storage Scale and IBM Elastic Storage/Storage Scale System.

From 2008 to 2015, Roger was recognized as an IBM Champion for his contributions to the IBM Data Management community; in 2012 he was recognized as an IBM developerWorks Master Author, Level 2 (for his contributions to the IBM developerWorks community); in 2018 he was recognized as an IBM Professions Recognized Speaker / Presenter, and in 2021 he was recognized as an IBM Redbooks Platinum Author. He lives in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina.