Robert Koehler IBM Cybersecurity Executive and IBM Cyber Campus Founder & Offering Leader, IBM

Rob is the visionary founder and leader of IBM Consulting’s Cyber Campus, a groundbreaking solution addressing the global cybersecurity talent shortage. Drawing on his 40-year career in digital transformation, cybersecurity innovation and workforce development, Rob leverages his deep expertise to implement immersive, adaptive training environments. These environments equip aspiring professionals with cutting-edge skills through real-time labs and live-fire simulations, preparing them to meet the demands of an evolving industry. His leadership has established the IBM Cyber Campus as a transformative force in modern cybersecurity education.