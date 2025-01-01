Robert Gates Senior X-Force Threat Intelligence Analyst, IBM

Robert Gates is a senior cyberthreat intelligence analyst with more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and counterintelligence. His career spans distinguished service in the United States Air Force, high-impact roles as a federal government contractor supporting the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, and his current position with IBM’s X-Force Cyberthreat Intelligence team.

In his current role with IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence team, Robert's responsibilities include identifying, tracking, and attributing advanced persistent threats, ransomware groups, and financially motivated cybercriminals. His expertise includes deep and dark web investigations, adversary analysis and profiling, and automation of intelligence workflows. Robert’s work has directly influenced defensive strategies for Fortune 500 clients.

Following his military service, Robert held senior analyst positions with Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Altamira Technologies, where he developed cyberthreat reports for the Department of Defense, supported law enforcement and counterintelligence investigations and tracked high-value targets.

