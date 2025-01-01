Rishi Vaish VP and Head, IBM Software, Cloud and AI Acceleration

Rishi Vaish is the VP and Head, IBM Software, Cloud and AI Acceleration at IBM. He is responsible for product development and delivery, driving innovation through Machine Learning, Data Science, Site Reliability Engineering and Hybrid Cloud architecture for the portfolio. Through his career, Rishi has over 15+ years of executive leadership experience in technology, product strategy, product development, product operations, and product management from startups to large-scale organizations across a variety of industries and technologies. He has deep expertise in AI-based applications, hybrid cloud technologies, cloud computing, software-as-aservice architecture and application middleware. He is passionate about driving innovation, modernization and transforming product and technology organizations to meet scale and growth demands.