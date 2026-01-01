Rishi Jain Senior Managing Consultant

Rishi Jain is a Senior Managing Consultant in the Consulting Services practice at IBM with nearly 18 years of enterprise experience specializing in SAP S/4HANA Central Finance, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Datasphere. He has successfully led numerous full lifecycle implementations and financial transformations across diverse industries, including consumer goods, specialty chemicals, and manufacturing. In addition to client delivery, Rishi is actively involved in practice development, mentoring, and building advanced proofs of concept for financial planning and consolidation solutions.