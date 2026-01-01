Rick Schoonmaker Director, IBM Z and LinuxONE HW Product Management

Rick Schoonmaker brings a wealth of experience in managing both people and products across the IBM Z portfolio, ranging from both software and hardware to working with clients on their most difficult problems in the IBM Z Client Care organization. As a HW OM, Rick was responsible for leading the global release of the IBM z15 single frame program. The z15 single frame program and follow-on deliveries, enhanced the encryption everywhere, cloud-native development, instant recovery, and flexible compute capabilities, which are unique in the market and provide tremendous value for clients of all sizes.