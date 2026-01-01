Richard Paul Partner, Generative AI Leader, Strategy and Transformation Leader

Richie leads IBM’s Generative AI Practice where he advises IBM clients on the adoption of Generative AI, the business and technology architectures for transformation, new enterprise strategies, and modernisation initiatives. He is also an advisor to multiple Australian government departments and a contributor to government digital taskforces, including the NSW Government’s AI Taskforce. As a strategy consultant, Richie has over 20 years of experience implementing transformational digital business solutions working in multiple industry sectors across Asia Pacific and Europe.