Richard Fichtner CEO XDEV Software

Richard is the CEO of XDEV Software. XDEV is committed to radically simplify the development of custom software with Java, Eclipse and databases, so that as many users as possible are able to develop professional software applications based on Java and Eclipse for any business area.

With the innovative XDEV tools, our customers are able to develop productively much faster, require significantly less specialized know-how and benefit from much shorter development times, a shorter time-to-market as well as lower development and maintenance costs.