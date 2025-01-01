Rich Diaz Partner, Global Offering Manage Leader for Microsoft, Workday, Maximo, & Tririga

Rich Diaz is the global lead for the team that builds IBM's solutions for emerging ISVs including Microsoft, Workday, Adobe, Maximo and Tririga. He has extensive experience in guiding enterprises through end-to-end reinvention of customer engagement, employee experiences, operations, and business models, with an emphasis on measurable impact and sustainable change. He is also an expert at areas that include virtualization and cloud technologies, and is recognized as an innovator and client advocate that blends strategy, offering execution, and field feedback into high-impact value propositions that accelerate client success.​