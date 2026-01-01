Ravi Teja Siragam Product Manager, Sustainability Software, GTM Oil and Gas, IBM

With 12 years of diverse experience in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and Energy sectors, I bring a unique blend of domain expertise, technical skills, and a passion for continuous improvement. I began my career in a gas-based fertilizer process plant, where I honed my skills as a Maintenance Manager for five years, followed by a role as a Procurement Manager.

Building on this foundation, I transitioned to a global business services MNC, where I supported ExxonMobil for five years. In various capacities, including Project Manager and Business Analyst, I led initiatives focused on supply chain optimization, asset lifecycle management, and process improvements. I successfully drove multiple projects aimed at enhancing productivity across maintenance and supply chain functions.

A key part of my success lies in my ability to leverage industrial domain knowledge, coding skills, and advanced data analytics to create in-house automation tools. These tools enabled quick, efficient automation for data extraction, reporting, and manipulation, improving workflows and decision-making. Additionally, I contributed to the implementation of MRO IO solutions, SAP Fiori apps, and Control Center solutions, supporting the digital transformation of key business processes.

Throughout my career, I have developed a deep understanding of complex industrial systems and have consistently demonstrated the ability to merge technical expertise with business needs to deliver impactful results