Ramy Buechler Program Director, Product Management, SAP on IBM Power

Ramy Buechler is a product management leader with extensive experience in technology, specializing in hybrid cloud infrastructure. Driving innovative solutions focused on client outcomes and developing competitive strategies that lead to market growth.

As the Product Management Director at IBM Power, Ramy oversees the management of SAP workloads on IBM's hybrid cloud, bringing deep insights into strategic analysis, ecosystem partnerships, and sales enablement to drive revenue growth in a competitive landscape. He collaborates with industry leaders like SAP to modernize applications and leverage advanced technologies, ensuring customer success during digital transformation.