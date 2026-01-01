Raju Pavuluri STSM & Research Manager

Raju Pavuluri is an STSM and Research Manager at IBM Software Innovation Lab, leading work in AI4Code area. He focuses on building intelligent, AI-powered solutions that assist developers across the software lifecycle—from code understanding and generation to automated test generation and application modernization. Raju drives the design and delivery of scalable, production-ready systems that bring advanced foundation models and agentic workflows into real-world enterprise development environments. His work bridges research and product, turning cutting-edge AI innovations into practical tools that enhance developer productivity, software quality and accelerate modernization.