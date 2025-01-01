Rahul Kumar Senior Partner & Vice President - Global Industry Leader for Telco & Media Industry, IBM Consulting

As the Global Industry Leader for Telco & Media Industry at IBM, Rahul is responsible for driving IBM Consulting’s Industries mission of advancing the Transformation agenda, opportunities, solutions and delivery for Communication Service Provider (CSP) clients across the globe, and contributing to industry thought leadership. With over 25 years of consulting experience in the telecommunications Industry, Rahul has worked with leading CSPs on their Digital Transformation, Lead-to-Cash, Omni-Channel, and BSS transformation engagements, driving significant business value and outcomes. He is also driving the Generative AI agenda for the industry and holds the Industry Diamond badge at IBM.