Ragu Kattinakere Senior Development Manager, AIOps, Instana

Ragu Kattinakere is a Senior Engineering Manager at the IBM Canada Lab in Toronto, where he has led and incubated multiple strategic initiatives across data, AI, and observability, including product development for SqlDb, Watson Data Science Experience (now watsonx.ai), and IBM AIOps. He currently leads engineering for Instana Alerting, Incident Resolution, Product Growth, Cost Optimization, and AI‑driven innovation.

His research interests include models of computing and human–computer interaction. Ragu’s patents and publications span Observability, AIOps, HCI, and interdisciplinary research that integrates computing with performance theory—including rhythmic systems, acoustic modelling, and classical theatre frameworks.