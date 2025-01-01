Raghuram Tadipatri Vice President, Product - Application Integration Software, IBM

Raghuram Tadipatri is a Vice President of Engineering at IBM who is responsible for leading the engineering teams in IBM Integration Software that include API Connect, AppConnect, Datapower Gateway, webMethods and Event Automation. He comes with a 25+ years of experience in Software development working in the areas of Application Modernization, Content, BPM, Lifecycle governance and Middleware software. His areas of expertise include running large software development teams, Customer Support and running global SRE teams.