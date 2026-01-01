Rachael Doyle is an Early Professional Manager at IBM UK, where she helps shape the next generation of talent through her work with the IBM Foundation. A passionate learning and development designer, she leads initiatives that blend technology, creativity, and impact - including heading up IBM UK’s T Levels engagement in the North and the Generative AI Society Community.
With a strong background in both Education and Tech, Rachael previously led a Media and Technology department in the Education Sector, and has worked as a technical consultant. She’s a committed STEAM advocate, known for championing inclusive, skills-focused pathways into the future of work.