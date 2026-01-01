Rachael Doyle Talent Development Manager

Rachael Doyle is an Early Professional Manager at IBM UK, where she helps shape the next generation of talent through her work with the IBM Foundation. A passionate learning and development designer, she leads initiatives that blend technology, creativity, and impact - including heading up IBM UK’s T Levels engagement in the North and the Generative AI Society Community.

With a strong background in both Education and Tech, Rachael previously led a Media and Technology department in the Education Sector, and has worked as a technical consultant. She’s a committed STEAM advocate, known for championing inclusive, skills-focused pathways into the future of work.