Pushpinder Singh Global Practice Leader | Driving Supply Chain Transformation & Strategic Offerings, IBM

Pushpinder Singh is IBM Consulting’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Leader, bringing over 24 years of experience helping Fortune 100 companies navigate disruption and build resilient, future-ready supply chains. Known for his strategic partnership with C-suite leaders, he drives measurable impact through revenue growth, operational efficiency, and process excellence. Pushpinder’s passion for harnessing technologies like AI makes him a trusted advisor who turns complex challenges into opportunities for long-term value.