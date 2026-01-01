Prince Jaiswal Technical consultant

Prince Jaiswal is a cybersecurity specialist with expertise spanning network security, IAM, cloud security, and endpoint defense. He brings strong technical proficiency across AWS architecture, Microsoft Windows, CompTIA‑aligned security practices, and industrial automation systems. His engineering foundation includes control systems, digital signal processing, embedded development in C++, and applied machine learning.

Prince is skilled in SIEM operations, with hands‑on experience using IBM QRadar for log management, threat monitoring, and incident response workflows. He has deep experience in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE), leveraging its real-time protection, advanced hunting, and investigation capabilities to detect, analyze, and remediate sophisticated threats.

His background includes security incident management, root‑cause analysis, automated threat hunting, and cross‑team collaboration during active response operations. Prince is currently expanding his cloud‑native security capabilities through work with Google SecOps and integrating IBM Watsonx for enhanced analytics and threat intelligence.