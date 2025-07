Praveen Hallikeri Global Product Marketing, IBM

Praveen is a seasoned B2B technology marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in product marketing, strategy, and growth. He has worked across top technology firms and startup ecosystems, successfully leading multiple product and feature launches while driving impactful go-to-market strategies. With expertise spanning all areas of marketing, Praveen currently oversees global product marketing for an AI coding assistant, shaping its positioning, messaging, and market adoption.