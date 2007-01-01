Pradeep Kadiyala Sr. Solutions Architect - IBM Financial Service Cloud

Pradeep Kadiyala is Senior Solutions Architect specializing in Industry cloud solutions in Payments, Mainframe Modernization, Data and AI. Pradeep joined IBM in 2015 as Technical Lead for IBM Marketplace. During his career he worked in Financial Industries in Boston and NY.His experience at IBM spans across multiple teams from IBM Marketplace, RedHat Marketplace to IBM Cloud for Financial Services. He was recognized for Technical Eminence Award for enabling IBM Marketplace Globalization solution across 67 regions worldwide, Outstanding Technical Achievement Awards for IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services and Mainframe Modernization. Prior to working at IBM Pradeep worked at Citi Group as a Senior Technical Lead coordinating multiple teams across Israel and Shanghai. Pradeep joined Citi Group in 2011 as Sr. Software Engineer.

Pradeep also worked at Fidelity Investment providing solutions on Borkarage Applications for mobile devices starting from early days of iPhone release in June 2007.