Polly Lau WW Data Security Global Product Architect, IBM

Polly Lau is a WW Data Security Global Product Architecture Leader for the IBM Data Security portfolio, bringing deep technical expertise in enterprise data security, compliance, and cryptographic controls. She previously served as a Data Security Director at a leading Canadian insurance company, where she architected and governed data protection programs at scale in a highly regulated environment. In her current global role, Polly works with customers, partners, and Client Success Engineers to address complex data security challenges, providing technical leadership across database and data platform protection, compliance monitoring, encryption, and emerging cryptographic considerations, including quantum‑resilient security.