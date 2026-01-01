Pieter de Villiers Product Manager - IBM Concert, IBM Automation

Pieter de Villiers is a Product Manager for IBM Concert, where he focuses on helping enterprises reduce security exposure across complex infrastructure environments. He specializes in vulnerability management and automation for IBM Power systems, working at the intersection of security, operations, and AI-driven remediation. Pieter brings deep expertise in translating real-world operational challenges—such as patching at scale, coordinating across teams, and maintaining uptime—into practical, workflow-driven solutions that help organizations respond faster to emerging threats.