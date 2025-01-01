Pete Teigen EX Strategist, HR Advisory Offering, IBM Consulting

Pete Teigen is an innovative digital transformation advisor and market SME for applying emerging tech solutions and ecosystems. He is focused on advising clients to maximize value capture through digital operations modeling, agentic process mapping and employee experience transformations.As a member of the global HR and Talent and transformation team, Pete also supports geo/market/sector practices as they partner with clients to drive results using cutting edge technology assets that accelerate time to value for IBM clients and ecosystem partners.