Pearl Chen Content Marketer, IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Pearl is a content marketer at IBM specializing in data, AI, cloud, real-time analytics, hyperconverged systems, and tech ecosystems. For her, content marketing is the best of both worlds: combining the strategic branding expertise she’s gained from working in tech and finance organizations with the creative intuition she’s developed from a previous career in publishing. A brand storyteller with an M.S. in strategic communication from Columbia University, Pearl currently brings stories to life for Cloud Pak for Data, IBM’s leading Kubernetes-based platform for data and AI.