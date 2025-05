Pavan Gilda Software Architect

Pavan Gilda is a seasoned technology expert with 15 years of experience in building critical components of IBM InfoSphere Data Replication (IIDR) technology. With a passion for innovation and problem-solving, he has established himself as a key contributor in the field. Outside of work, Pavan enjoys staying active and connected with nature through trekking, sports, and spending quality time with his kids & family.