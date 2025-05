Patrick Nord Senior Advisor, Customer Success Consultant for B2B Solutions, IBM Consulting

Patrick is a seasoned cybersecurity leader with over 20 years of experience. He is dedicated to helping institutions unlock new revenue streams through customized B2B cyber training solutions. He empowers institutions to take advantage of B2B opportunities, enhance their cybersecurity training capabilities and foster growth through strategic partnerships and scalable security education initiatives by providing specialized training services that meet the unique needs of their business clients.