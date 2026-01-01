Patrick Fussell Global Head of Adversary Simulation

Patrick Fussell is the Global Head of X-Force Red Adversary Services and has over fifteen years of cybersecurity experience. After completing his time serving the United States Marine Corps Patrick began working as an information security consultant, eventually moving on to a more focused role as a penetration tester. Working in these roles for the past twelve years, Patrick has been engaged to deliver a variety of services such as the design and implementation custom security assessments, penetration tests, and adversary simulation engagements, specializing in improving and understanding detection and response capability, minimizing potential risks to customer data, infrastructure, wireless networks, and software. Patrick has presented at numerous high-profile cybersecurity conferences such as Wild West Hacking Fest, Hackfest, and Bsides Las Vegas. Patrick has performed all phases of comprehensive testing including vulnerability, network-based security, and Internet-based web application security assessments often with an emphasis on ensuring alignment with industry best practices and regulatory compliance (PCI, HIPPA, FFIEC, etc) while developing techniques, tactics, and procedures that mimic known advanced threat actors.