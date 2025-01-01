Paolo Sironi Global Research Leader Banking and Financial Markets

Paolo Sironi is the global thought leader in banking and financial markets at IBM Institute for Business Value. A trailblazer in fintech, Paolo’s insights resonate across the industry, making him one of the most respected voices in the field. As the host of THE BANKERS’ BOOKSHELF podcast, he brings cutting-edge research to life, sharing the stories and strategies behind financial innovation.

With a career spanning from start-up entrepreneurship to leading quantitative risk management departments in investment banking, Paolo’s expertise bridges the gap between technology and finance. His groundbreaking books, including the Amazon bestseller "Banks and Fintech on Platform Economies", have become essential reading for professionals navigating the evolving financial landscape.

For more insights and updates, visit thePSironi.com – where banking, fintech, and innovation converge.