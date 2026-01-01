Pankaj Savkar Global Offering Leader, Industry Operations

Pankaj Savkar is the Global Offering Leader for Industry Operations at IBM Consulting, bringing over 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, industrial engineering, and Lean methodologies to the forefront of the AI revolution. A strategic architect of IBM’s "AI Fabric" and Agentic AI frameworks, he specializes in dismantling legacy operating models to build resilient, "zero-touch" autonomous systems for global enterprises. Throughout his career, Pankaj has transitioned from traditional operational excellence to pioneering the use of AI agents that perceive, reason, and execute complex workflows, helping leaders in sectors like BFSI and manufacturing achieve measurable outcomes and operational agility in an increasingly unpredictable global market.